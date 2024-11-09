Veterans Memorial wins Game of the Week instant classic vs Flour Bluff

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Veterans Memorial's Ryan Carmona kicked a 26-yard field goal in double overtime to knock down the undefeated Flour Bluff Hornets (9-1, 7-1).nThe Eagles (8-2, 7-1) won an instant classic in the Friday Night Fever Game of the Week, 36-33.

Veterans Memorial converted a third down and 20 yards to go in the first overtime. Noah Endres dropped it in Andrew Charlebois' basket for a 35 yard passing touchdown.

Flour Bluff responded with four straight run plays, capped off by a quarterback keeper by Jayden Paluseo.

However, after Flour Bluff started with the ball in double overtime, Paluseo was picked off on a pass over the middle by Eagles' Zach Smith.

It took a fight from the Hornets to even reach overtime. Veterans Memorial struck quick scoring on their first drive with an Endres run.

Paluseo connected with Mimms on a spectacular leaping catch in the second quarter to put Flour Bluff on the board. They went into halftime trailing 10-6.

Explosive plays were the key for Veterans Memorial. Every drive they scored on had a chunk play of more than 20 yards.

In the third quarter Endres lobbed a pass to Derrick Gray Jr. to go up 17-6.

Defense stepped up on both sides to keep it a two score game through the third quarter.

To start the fourth quarter, Flour Bluff made it a one score game with another Mimms touchdown. But, on the two point conversion, Paluseo lobbed the ball straight up into the air, falling away. Robert Ponce caught it and took it the other way for the Eagles two points. Flour Bluff needed another touchdown, trailing 19-12.

Hornets' defense came up clutch once again and the offense went to work. Paluseo led them down and scored on a short run to tie the game with four minutes left.

That was plenty of time for Endres. A blown assignment saw Gray Jr. wide open in the secondary and Endres gave him the 59-yard pass to score.

Flour Bluff then executed the two minute drill to perfection. They tied it once again at 26 to send it to overtime, when Cameron Johnson added his name to the score sheet.

With Flour Bluff's loss there's a three way tie atop District 15 in 5A-DI. Both teams will head to the playoffs.

For more Friday Night Fever updates, click here, or follow our Facebook page.