Veterans Memorial senior Luke Johnson named week 8 Game Changer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Veterans Memorial Eagles made a statement last Thursday by defeating Carroll 77-21 in UIL District 14 5A-DII play. Veterans Memorial senior Luke Johnson played the best game of his career against Carroll, connecting on five passes for 220 yards and 4 touchdowns. He earns our week 8 Game Changer honor.

"I guess me and Billy (White III) were just clicking that night and we just had a good week of practice and put it into the game," Johnson said.

His favorite catch went for 66 yards in the first quarter to give the Eagles a 14-0 lead. The play started with a deep pass from sophomore quarterback Billy White III.

"I think the deep ball," Johnson said. "The post. It was pretty far and it looked good on TV too."

Johnson also led the team on defense with 10 total tackles. He hardly ever takes a break.

"He's dangerous when the ball is in his hand. He runs the show for us on defense. He plays a lot of special teams," Ben Bitner, Veterans Memorial football head coach, said. "You know, the dynamic ability that he has to be put into a lot of different positions and still succeed is big for us and can create problems for other teams."

Carroll got on the board in the second quarter, but Johnson ended their momentum boost real fast. His response, a 75 yard kickoff return to the house.

"The blocking. Everyone was blocking. Did their assignment like coach taught them, and it was just an open hole," Johnson said. "Found it and it was just all she wrote."

Johnson and Veterans Memorial have a chance to play for another district title, but they'll face their toughest test of the season this Thursday against Miller.

"I feel like we're in a good spot right now. The chemistry is really there," Johnson said. "The defense and Coach (Ben) Bitner and Coach Wilson got us going. Got us going together and it's looking pretty good going into this week."

Johnson and Veterans Memorial (6-1) take the field this Thursday for our week 9 Game Night South Texas and Game of the Week against undefeated Miller (7-0) at Buc Stadium. Winner takes the lead in UIL District 14 5A-DI.