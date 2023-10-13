Johnson's five touchdowns lead Veterans Memorial past Carroll 77-21 on Game Night South Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Veterans Memorial Eagles defeated the Carroll Tigers 77-21 in their UIL district 14 5A-DI matchup. A huge statement win for the Eagles leading up to their more-than-likely district title meeting with Miller next week.

Eagles senior carried the load in the first half with a 24 yard touchdown reception and then another from 66 and 65 yards. He added his fifth and final touchdown in the second half from 57 yards out. All passes from sophomore 6-foot-6 quarterback Billy White III.

"It was just the connection with my QB and he knows when he puts the ball in my hands I can make a possible play," Johnson said. "That we're all celebrating when we scored, and everybody was just lit. Everybody was just scoring and it's a great feeling."

Johnson also added a 75 yard kickoff return for a touchdown before halftime to give the Eagles a 35-7 lead.

Up next, Veterans Memorial will battle undefeated Miller in week 9 on Game Night South Texas. Kickoff is set for Thursday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. live on KRIS 6.