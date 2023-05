Nine Coastal Bend softball teams advanced to the third round of playoffs, the UIL Regional Quarterfinals. Game times, dates and locations are still being ironed out, and will be posted here once confirmed. If there are any updates, dates or times needing to be changed or final scores please email larissa.liska@kristv.com.

UIL 5A

Flour Bluff vs. Veterans Memorial

Carroll vs. Mercedes

UIL 4A

Calallen vs. Tuloso-Midway

Alice vs. Pearsall

UIL 3A

London vs. Lyford

Santa Gertrudis vs. Hebbronville