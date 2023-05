Calallen and Flour Bluff win UIL Regional Quarterfinal series opener

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Flour Bluff Lady Hornets and Calallen Lady Cats take a UIL softball Regional Quarterfinal series lead. Flour Bluff held offVeterans Memorial 8-6 and Calallen overpowered district rival Tuloso-Midway 19-1.

UIL 5A

Flour Bluff vs. Veterans Memorial (All games at Cabaniss)

Game 1: Flour Bluff wins 8-6

Game 2: Saturday at noon

Game 3 (If necessary): 30 minutes after game 2

UIL 4A

Calallen vs. Tuloso-Midway (All games at Cabaniss)

Game 1: Calallen wins 19-1

Game 2: Friday at 7 p.m.

Game 3: Saturday at 9:30 a.m.