UIL Bi-District football Coastal Bend playoff schedule 2023

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 25 high school football teams will represent the Coastal Bend during week one of playoffs in the Bi-District round. Here's a look at matchups and schedules.
UIL 5A-DI
Laredo Martin vs. Miller at Buc Stadium, Thursday at 7 p.m.
Veterans Memorial vs. San Antonio Southwest at SA Southwest, Friday at 7 p.m.
UIL 5A-DII
PSJA Memorial (Pharr-San Juan-Alamo) vs. Flour Bluff at Hornet Stadium, Friday at 7 p.m.
Roma vs. Gregory-Portland at Ray Akins Wildcat Stadium, Friday at 7 p.m.
UIL 4A-DI
Rockport-Fulton vs. Alice at Buc Stadium, Friday at 7 p.m.
Beeville vs. Calallen at Phil Danaher Wildcat Stadium, Friday at 7:30 p.m.
- Calallen has the longest consecutive playoff appearance streak in Texas history with 39. Houston Yates had 38 (1977-2014)
Tuloso-Midway vs. La Vernia at La Vernia, Friday at 7:30 p.m.
UIL 4A-DII
Bishop vs. Sinton at Cabaniss, Thursday at 7 p.m.
Grulla vs. Ingleside at Hebbronville, Thursday at 7 p.m.
Raymondville vs. Orange Grove at Falfurrias, Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Robstown vs. Port Isabel at Port Isabel, Friday at 7:30 p.m.
UIL 3A-DI
London vs. San Diego at San Diego's Vaquero Stadium, Thursday at 7 p.m.
Falfurrias vs. Goliad at Odem's Owl Stadium, Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
UIL 3A-DII
Natalia vs. Odem at Jourdanton, Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Taft vs. Comfort at Floresville, Friday at 7:30 p.m.
UIL 2A-D-I
Ben Bolt vs. Refugio at Alice, Thursday at 7 p.m.
Three Rivers vs. La Villa at Premont, Thursday at 7 p.m.
Shiner vs. Freer at Pleasanton, Friday at 7 p.m.
UIL 2A-D-II
Center Point vs. Agua Dulce at Kenedy, Friday at 7 p.m.
Woodsboro vs. Rocksprings at Floresville, Thursday at 7 p.m.