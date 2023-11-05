UIL Bi-District football Coastal Bend playoff schedule 2023

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 25 high school football teams will represent the Coastal Bend during week one of playoffs in the Bi-District round. Here's a look at matchups and schedules.

UIL 5A-DI

Laredo Martin vs. Miller at Buc Stadium, Thursday at 7 p.m.

Veterans Memorial vs. San Antonio Southwest at SA Southwest, Friday at 7 p.m.

UIL 5A-DII

PSJA Memorial (Pharr-San Juan-Alamo) vs. Flour Bluff at Hornet Stadium, Friday at 7 p.m.

Roma vs. Gregory-Portland at Ray Akins Wildcat Stadium, Friday at 7 p.m.

UIL 4A-DI

Rockport-Fulton vs. Alice at Buc Stadium, Friday at 7 p.m.

Beeville vs. Calallen at Phil Danaher Wildcat Stadium, Friday at 7:30 p.m.



Calallen has the longest consecutive playoff appearance streak in Texas history with 39. Houston Yates had 38 (1977-2014)

Tuloso-Midway vs. La Vernia at La Vernia, Friday at 7:30 p.m.

UIL 4A-DII

Bishop vs. Sinton at Cabaniss, Thursday at 7 p.m.

Grulla vs. Ingleside at Hebbronville, Thursday at 7 p.m.

Raymondville vs. Orange Grove at Falfurrias, Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Robstown vs. Port Isabel at Port Isabel, Friday at 7:30 p.m.

UIL 3A-DI

London vs. San Diego at San Diego's Vaquero Stadium, Thursday at 7 p.m.

Falfurrias vs. Goliad at Odem's Owl Stadium, Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

UIL 3A-DII

Natalia vs. Odem at Jourdanton, Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Taft vs. Comfort at Floresville, Friday at 7:30 p.m.

UIL 2A-D-I

Ben Bolt vs. Refugio at Alice, Thursday at 7 p.m.

Three Rivers vs. La Villa at Premont, Thursday at 7 p.m.

Shiner vs. Freer at Pleasanton, Friday at 7 p.m.