KRIS 6 Friday Night Fever Bi-District playoff highlights and scores

KRIS 6
Posted at 3:53 PM, Nov 06, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Its the first week of playoff season! Lets see what the lineup has in store for Coastal Bend football fans!

UIL 5A-DI


Veterans Memorial
San Antonio Southwest at SA Southwest
Laredo Martin
Miller at Buc Stadium

UIL 5A-DII

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo (PSJA)
Alice at Buc Stadium
Beeville
Calallen at Phil Danaher Wildcat Stadium
TM
La Vernia

UIL 4A-DII

Bishop
Sinton at Cabaniss
Grulla
Ingleside at Hebbronville
Raymondville
Orange Grove at Falfurrias
Robstown
Port Isabel

UIL 3A-DI

London
San Diego at Vaquero Stadium
Falfurrias
Goliad at Owl Stadium

UIL 3A-DII

Natalia
Odem at Jourdanton
Taft
Comfort at Floresville

UIL 2A-D-I

Ben Bolt
Refugio at Alice
Three Rivers
La Villa at Premont
Shiner
Freer at Pleasanton

UIL 2A-D-II

Center Point
Agua Dulce at Kenedy
Woodsboro
Rocksprings at Floresville

For more Friday Night Fever updates, click here, or follow our Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

