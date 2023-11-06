KRIS 6 Friday Night Fever Bi-District playoff highlights and scores

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Its the first week of playoff season! Lets see what the lineup has in store for Coastal Bend football fans!



UIL 5A-DI

Veterans Memorial San Antonio Southwest at SA Southwest Laredo Martin Miller at Buc Stadium UIL 5A-DII Pharr-San Juan-Alamo (PSJA) Alice at Buc Stadium Beeville Calallen at Phil Danaher Wildcat Stadium TM La Vernia UIL 4A-DII Bishop Sinton at Cabaniss Grulla Ingleside at Hebbronville Raymondville Orange Grove at Falfurrias Robstown Port Isabel UIL 3A-DI London San Diego at Vaquero Stadium Falfurrias Goliad at Owl Stadium UIL 3A-DII Natalia Odem at Jourdanton Taft Comfort at Floresville UIL 2A-D-I Ben Bolt Refugio at Alice Three Rivers La Villa at Premont Shiner Freer at Pleasanton UIL 2A-D-II Center Point Agua Dulce at Kenedy Woodsboro Rocksprings at Floresville

