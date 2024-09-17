Tuloso-Midway's Figueroa named Game Changer in week 3 of 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuloso-Midway junior Damian Figueroa is a running back that coaches want on their sideline. Not just a leader, but more importantly a powerful back with speed. On Thursday he helped T-M top London 34-21, earning his spot as KRIS 6 News Game Changer of the Week.

"Last year I got caught a lot, so I had to work on my speed and how to maintain it," Figueroa, running back and safety for the Warriors said.

According to MaxPreps, Figueroa has put together one of the strongest starts in the 2024 season. He leads Texas with 899 rushing yards, which ranks him tenth in the nation. Only one other running back ahead of him has accomplished this in no more than 3 games.

"Just I take care of my body after games and before games," Figueroa said. "Make sure I'm hydrated so I don't cramp up, and stay on top of my grades."

He's found the endzone for 13 rushing touchdowns, with 10 coming from the last two weeks against Ray and London, and 5 scored in each game. Figueroa worked hard in the weight room, squatting 500 pounds and he is a sprinter in the spring.

"He ran on our relays, 4x100 and 4x200. I think you can notice that on film now," Tuloso-Midway football head coach James Villarreal said. "He has that breakaway speed where people aren't catching him."

Figueroa began playing running back at 8-years-old - memories he continues to share with his father.

"My dad he's always been on me to be the best I can be," Figueroa said. "Till this day we still work together. He still takes me outside, running with the sled and working on what I need to work on."

Tuloso-Midway is back home for week 4 hosting Hebbronville. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.