Figueroa powers Tuloso-Midway to Game Night South Texas win over London

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After a penalty-filled first half, Tuloso-Midway (3-0) came out the break more poised then London (1-2) to run away with a 34-21 victory. The Warriors Damian Figueroa carried the team garnering four of the five touchdowns for them.

Several illegal procedure penalties on both teams dictated all of the first quarter. Neither team was able to put together a long drive.

It wasn't until late in the second quarter, T-M strung together several productive runs. The Warriors drove down inside the Pirates five yard line but a penalty forced them back and they settled for a field goal.

A flag was thrown during the kick for a Pirate defender hurdling the offensive line. T-M was given another chance with the automatic first down. However, the very next play, the snap never reached quarterback Braycen Beazell. No one noticed the ball laying behind the offensive line until London's JoJo Gonzalez swooped in.

That provided some new motivation for London. Quarterback Alex Manning was able to connect with Aiden Salinas over the middle for a first down.

Manning, known for his throwing ability, flipped the switch and used his legs to pick up near 50 yards, well into Warrior territory. A few plays later he kept his legs moving and ran into the end zone from seven yards out for the first score of the game.

The game went to halftime, London leading 7-0.

Halftime truly was a turning point. T-M cut down on the penalties, executed their run plays and exploded for 21 points in the third quarter.

London had work to do heading into the fourth quarter. Senior Andrew Rendon provided a spark in the ground game, pushing the Pirates down field by force. Manning used his legs to score for the second time.

Pirates were energized to make a stop to tie the game. But like their matchup against Refugio in week two, they had trouble stopping the run. To be fair, they had to stop the wrecking ball that is Figueroa who had five touchdowns last week. Nine touchdowns in total in two weeks.

With under five minutes to play, Figueroa snatched hope away from London, putting the Warriors up 28-14.

London drove down once again only for Manning to throw an interception in the end zone. For safe keeping, Figueroa sped by London from deep in his own territory to seal the victory.

London played to the end with Manning throw an 81 yard pitch and catch touchdown to Salinas down field.

Although a young team, T-M did well to close up London's passing game. Without that, it was hard for their offense to find rhythm.

Up next, T-M hosts Hebbronville on Sept. 20.

London is off next week before they begin district play hosting Aransas Pass on Sept. 27.

