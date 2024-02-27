Watch Now
Tritons kickoff inaugural football camp, first game March 17

Posted at 12:26 AM, Feb 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-27 01:36:46-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's been 7 years since Corpus Christi has cheered for a professional football team, and this time the community is already showing support for the Tritons with business signs and more.

"All of these guys have embraced the community," Bradley Chavez, Tritons football head coach, said. "They're promoting the community and being out in the community. I think that's the best part. If you recruit and you sign really good individuals I think it carries over to the field."

The season kicks off mid-March at the American Bank Center, and training camp began this past weekend at the Turf Sports Complex. Head coach Bradly Chavez has the task of narrowing down his roster of 36 down to 21 active and 4 on the practice squad.

"With this team I see a lot of versatility. A lot of athleticism," De'Ron Maxwell, Tritons athlete, said. "With this group of guys they can play both sides of the ball, and I like the camaraderie already made."

There's a quarterback battle brewing already between Jeremy Hunt and Kyle Cool. Right now the guys are focused on team building just three weeks away from their first game.

"Come check us out," Maxwell said. "We've been working extremely hard since we've been back home. We're coming out here now working hard. I just want everybody to come out and support us."

The Tritons start their season with a non-league matchup against the Oklahoma Tribe. Kickoff is set for Sunday, March 17 at 3:05 p.m. at the American Bank Center. Then they battle in the American Indoor Football (AIF) league.

