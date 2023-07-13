Welcome home Tritons, Corpus Christi joins the American Indoor Football league

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Indoor football returns to the Coastal Bend, this time in bay water blue. The Corpus Christi Tritons will represent the American Indoor Football League starting in 2024 in what is expected to have 10-plus teams.

Kevin Cecil, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Tritons, wanted to start a team that would showcase the Coastal Bend.

"Going into the whole Corpus Christi Tritons name and logo, you know I said I wanted to do something that was by the water," Cecil said. "I wanted to have something that resembles a good name for the market down in Corpus."

That inspired King Triton, their mascot.

Cecil played a pivotal role in bringing the team to life. As an officer for the New Braunfels police department, he has always had a passion for serving his community. His journey in the world of football began with a previous arena team, where he gained invaluable experience and mentorship. Inspired by this opportunity, Cecil took it upon himself to start an arena football team, driven by the desire to give back to the Corpus Christi community.

"The guys are always going to be in the community one way or the other. This is their drive. Then for the kids, you know, having a mentorship program and having the kids come out. Then we recently signed our letter of commitment with CASA of the Coastal Bend. Which is huge for us, right," Cecil said. "Everybody in my front office is basically law enforcement or has something to do in the medical field, so when we see kids that go through a rough time growing up that are through these government housing, we want to give back."

Corpus Christi has narrowed down their head coach search.

"We've locked somebody in that we're going to hopefully announce by next week if not the following week, we'll announce a head coach," Cecil said. "It's going to be exciting."

The Tritons are expected to host tryouts in late November to fill 25 roster spots. There will even be a few positions available for recent high school graduates, but they must be certain they will not play NCAA. The AIF season starts in March and runs through June.

"As far as players so the very first tryout that we're going to do, there's obviously going to be a limited number of spots, but it's going to go to those local high school seniors that can come and try out. We may get that diamond in the rough. We may get 5-10," Cecil said. "Then we'll go into doing two more tryouts, and then from there they'll go into training camp."

Home games will be played at the American Bank Center. For more information, please visit the official Corpus Christi Tritons website at www.tritonsarenafootball.com or follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Threads.

Indoor Football History in Corpus Christi

