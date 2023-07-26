Tritons hire Bradly Chavez as inaugural American Indoor Football head coach

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A few weeks ago, Corpus Christi announced the return of pro football in the American Indoor Football league, and now the Tritons have their inaugural head coach, Bradly Chavez.

"I'm really excited," Chavez said. "You know I was blessed with the opportunity to have the experience of playing arena football, so I understand the atmosphere that it brings."

The current Miller Bucs assistant head coach and offensive coordinator, enters his tenth season in the profession. He returns after spending the past two years in Houston coaching at Cedar Springs, a UIL 6A football program.

Chavez is very familiar with indoor football. He played seven seasons of arena football on offense and defense recording 344 catches for 4,058 yards and 100 touchdowns. On defense, Chavez collected 171 tackles, 10 interceptions, 3 sacks and 7 forced fumbles. He later served as the defensive coordinator for the Fury in 2013. He's ready to bring it back to Corpus Christi.

"The fast-pace, the crowd interaction and the autographs after the game I think is something you can't mimic in outdoor football," Chavez said. "I'm excited to return that to Corpus and do it with an ownership group that's been really focused on the community. Making sure that we do things the right way, so it's an exciting moment for Corpus Christi."

The Tritons will build their coaching staff and then announce dates for player tryouts.

COACHING EXPERIENCE

2023-Present: Miller H.S. assistant head coach and offensive coordinator

June 2021 - March 2023: Clear Springs H.S. assistant head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach

Aug. 2018 - May 2021: Miller H.S. assistant head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach

Jan. 2018 - Oct. 2018: Edcouch-Elsa football head coach

June 2017 - Dec. 2017: Santa Gertrudis Academy athletic director and football head coach

Aug. 2015 - June 2017: St. John Paul II football head coach

Aug. 2013 - Aug. 2015: Texas A&M-Kingsville wide receivers coach

May 2013 - July 2013: Corpus Christi Fury defensive coordinator

Chavez played wide receiver at the University of Alabama-Birmingham in 32 games. Following graduation, he signed a free agent contract with the Cleveland Browns in the NFL.