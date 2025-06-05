Top-ranked Calallen put to Texarkana test at State, looking to win first title since 2008

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Calallen Wildcats baseball program is going back to the State Championship for the second year in-a-row. Their last State title was in 2008, 17 years ago. Their drive has been their slogan, 'Win on the Last Day', and now they have a chance to bring the trophy back to Corpus Christi.

"You know it would be awesome. Growing up watching the Calallen games and seeing how good those dudes were," said Calallen senior outfielder Chase Lynch. "To be a part of a team that would go win a State Championship that would mean the world to me."

Last season, the Wildcats finished as the 4A State runner-up to Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 3-1. Lynch was 1-year-old the last time the Wildcats won it all, but he's seen plenty of talent come out of the program.

"Yeah I never got to see the State Champions win it, but I did get to see some guys like I remember Kyle Hill and Hambleton Oliver. Guys like that pich," said Lynch. "So that was always neat."

All season the Wildcats have been ranked the top team in 4A baseball. It's a stat Calallen shakes off, but knows teams are coming.

"You know we take it as a target on our back that everyone wants to come out the Number 1 team in the State and Number 7 team in the country. We just take it as a target on our back and go win."

Calallen's defense has stepped up in the postseason, but their bats have been hot most of the year.

"Our bats are way better this year. Last playoff run we were averaging 3 or 4 runs a game, relying on our pitching. This year we only have a handful of games scoring under 10 runs."

The Wildcats' program has won three State Championships, 2000, 2005 and 2008. Wyatt Duke's uncle Ryan played for the 2005 team and shared this advice.

"He just told me to be confident in myself and my team around me. Always stay focused throughout the whole game. It's just going to be fun the throughout the whole time."

This team has been locked in, but they've also had fun. Just ask Blake Quinn who pranked Co-Head Coach Joe Lopez, so he decided to return the favor when I asked Blake about the team slogan.

Calallen will play Texarkana Pleasant Grove in the UIL 4A-DI State Championship on Friday at noon at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.

