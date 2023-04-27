Taft shuts out George West, winning UIL District 29-3A championship

SINTON, Texas — The Taft Greyhounds won the UIL District 29-3A championship over George West on Wednesday, ending the game 8-0 at a neutral site in Sinton.
Taft seniorJoshua Suarez, a Dominican University signee, threw a complete game shutout while striking out 10 and allowing 4 hits and walking 1 batter. He retired the final 13 batters he faced.
Steven Rivera led the Greyhounds in the batter's box delivering 4 RBI, starting with a sac fly in the first inning to give Taft an early lead. The Greyhounds pulled away with 4 runs in the fifth inning contributed by Efrain Ozuna (Dominican University signee), Rivera, and Hunter Montemayor.
UIL District 29-3A Regular Season Standings
1) Taft 9-1
2) George West 8-2
3) Goliad 7-3
4) Mathis 4-6
5) Odem 2-8
6) Aransas Pass 0-10