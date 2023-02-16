Taft duo, Suarez and Ozuana, signs NLI to Dominican University baseball

TAFT, Texas — It was college signing day for two Taft seniors on Wednesday. Josh Suarez and Efrain Ozuna will play DII baseball at Dominican University.

Suarez signed as a pitcher, but when he is not on the hill he will play utility wherever is best to help his team. During his junior year at Taft, Suarez finished with a 9-1 record on the bump,and was ranked in the top 10 in Texas in wins and strikeouts. The district MVP delivered 94 punchouts.

"Means a lot to me, I mean I'm still kind of soaking it all in and I'm really excited," Suarez said. "The coaches are really nice. Really respectful and you know it's New York, so it's going to be beautiful and I'm just excited to be going up there and playing."

Ozuna adds an outfielder to the Dominican University roster. Last season, the unanimous first team all-district first baseman had 32 RBI and led the district in batting average .440 all while playing with a torn rotator cuff.

"They're very welcoming and they say I'm going to be a big role on the team," Ozuna said. "It's a big deal just going and experiencing everything, and I'm thankful for the opportunity to showcase my talent at the next level."