CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuloso-Midway head baseball coach Todd Akers died on Tuesday after a two-year battlewith prostate cancer. He was 57 years old.

Akers coached alongside his son, T.J. Akers, at T-M and had recently led the baseball team to fourth-round playoff games.

A graduate of Carroll High School and Texas A&M - Corpus Christi, Akers would have received his 10-year pin at T-M in May.

