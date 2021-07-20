Watch
Tuloso-Midway baseball coach diagnosed with cancer

Megan Akers
TM Coach Todd Akers
Posted at 3:03 PM, Jul 20, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuloso-Midway head baseball coach Todd Akers has been diagnosed with stage four cancer, according to a tweet from his son, TJ Akers.

If you'd like to help the Akers family with medical expenses, you can donate by clicking here.

