Tuloso-Midway baseball coach diagnosed with cancer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuloso-Midway head baseball coach Todd Akers has been diagnosed with stage four cancer, according to a tweet from his son, TJ Akers.

My father has recently been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. He is a husband, father, and head baseball coach for TM High School. He is loved by his family, his students, his players, and the community. Any contribution made is greatly appreciated.https://t.co/TjgmxiSHKn — TJ (@TJ_Akers) July 20, 2021

If you'd like to help the Akers family with medical expenses, you can donate by clicking here.