St. John Paul II wins Catholic Classic 28-0 over IWA in 2025 baseball

CORPUS CHRIST, Texas — St. John Paul II baseball won the Catholic Classic at Whataburger Field 28-0 over Incarnate Word Academy on Thursday. IWA had won the matchup the last four meetings.

The Centurions scored 18 of their 28 runs in the fourth inning. St. John Paul II got off to a hot start in the first frame after an error scored 3 runs, Reid Schwing was struck by a pitch and another error scored 2 more runs.

Dietrich Lopez pitched a compete game for the Centurions. He surrendered 1 hit over 4 innings while striking out 6 batters and walking 1.

St. John Paul II had not won this matchup since 2022 when they swept back-to-back years. Last year, the Centurions did not even win a game going (0-17). This year they're already (8-3).