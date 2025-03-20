St. John Paul II's faith in culture is changing 2025 baseball season

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The St. John Paul II High School Centurions baseball program is gearing up for the Catholic Classic against Incarnate Word Academy. The Centurions are already off to a stronger start than last year. They did not win a game. This season they're already (7-3), but it's their growth and hard work that has changed their season.

"Best part is probably winning with them," St. John Paul II senior pitcher and infielder Dietrich Lopez said. "You know it's fun, and actually enjoy it out here."

Lopez joined the Centurions over the off-season, adding a pitcher and infielder to their roster. Choosing to play for his uncle Mark Lopez.

"We've come a long way from the beginning since the first practice," Dietrich Lopez said. "We could barely even get out there and warm-up. Now we're getting it going and it's going good."

Lopez is in his second season of coaching at St. John Paul II. When he took over, players like Isaac Lopez decided to play catch again. Something the Catholic alter server had not done since T-ball.

"This is probably like the best two years of sports that I've had ever," St. John Paul II senior outfielder Isaac Lopez said. "After that first year I just knew I wanted to come back."

Senior utility player Reid Schwing also stopped playing baseball as a kid, dedicating his time to school and alter service. His faith has renewed his love for the game.

"Here you're actually given an opportunity to play even if you don't know what you're doing," Schwing said. "That's just the beautiful thing about it. Even if you aren't that good. It doesn't matter to the coaches. Just as long as your out there, you're trying your best and just having some fun."

Before and after every game the Centurions recite St. Michael's prayer.

"Kind of to realize who we're playing for. We're playing for ourselves and the school, but also we have God on our shoulders," Isaac Lopez said. "We're also representing him and the name on our chest."

The Catholic Classic between St. John Paul II and Incarnate Word Academy starts on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Whataburger Field.

