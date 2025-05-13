Seven Tuloso-Midway seniors sign to continue athletic careers in college

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Seven Tuloso-Midway High School seniors celebrated their college signing on Monday. Two powerlifters, three cheerleaders and two track and field athletes.

Aubrie Arredondo and Israel Perez will join Texas A&M Kingsville's powerlifting program. Marizabel Rivera signed her commitment to Texas A&M Corpus Christi's cheer team. Mikaela Recio and Rogelio Sanchez will both join Texas A&M Kingsville's cheer program.

Two school record holders will continue their track and field careers. Shawn Burdick will join the throwers at Friends University. He took silver in shot put at the UIL 4A State meet throwing 58 feet 10 inches.

Long jump state champion Jayden McCoy will compete for Texas A&M Kingsville. McCoy jumped 24 feet 6.75 inches to win the UIL 4A State meet and break the school record. McCoy plans to participate in jumping and sprinting events, and has expressed interest in the decathlon.

"For sure on the track side they were one of the first colleges to reach out, so I definitely knew they had faith in me at a young setting. Also I kind of grew up in that kind of setting, and then they're track program is just awesome. All that coming into one just kind of made the decision very easy for me," McCoy said.