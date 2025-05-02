McCoy wins long jump; Coastal Bend's UIL State track and field medalists 2025

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After Day 1 of the UIL 3A and 4A State high school track and field meet, seven athletes finished the season with medals. Tuloso-Midway's Jayden McCoy won 4A long jump, breaking a school record.

2A, 5A and wheelchair compete on Friday at the Mike A. Myers Track & Soccer Stadium at the University of Texas at Austin.

UIL 4A State Medalists

Eleanor "JB" Kazanjian (H.M. King Kingsville): girls 100 meter hurdles (Second 13.49 seconds)

Jasiah Rivera (H.M. King Kingsville): boys 110 meter hurdles (Third 13.65 seconds), boys 300 meter hurdles (37.17 seconds)

Shelby Lewis (Beeville): girls discus (Second 132' 4")

Jayden McCoy (Tuloso-Midway): boys long jump (CHAMPION 24' 6.75", School Record)

Nathan Edlin (Ingleside): boys shot put (Third 58' 8")

Shawn Burdick (Tuloso-Midway): boys shot put (Second 58' 10", School Record)

UIL 3A State Medalists

Blas Villarreal (Banquete): boys high jump (Second 6' 7"), boys long jump (Third 23' 2.25")