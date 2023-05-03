Refugio looks to defend UIL 2A state title

REFUGIO, Texas — The UIL high school state track and field meet is next week, and athletes across the Coastal Bend are ready to represent. The Refugio Bobcats have a unique opportunity to defend their UIL 2A state title after winning as a boys team in 2022.

Six Refugio Bobcats qualified for state, Ernest Campbell, Isaiah Avery, Karson Herring, Kolton Taylor, Chai Whitmire and Jason Moore.

Refugio is led by Ernest 'The Flash' Campbell, who competes in the sprint relay, 100 meters and 200 meters. The junior wide receiver broke the school record in the 100 meters last week at regionals, finishing in 10.25 seconds. That is the sixth fastest time in Texas for all classifications.

"Very blessed you know. I put a lot of work in from Monday through Sunday, so I'm very blessed," Campbell said. "I have to fix my start. I got out faster, but you know still working on it. Staying back after running to do 70 meters. Hopefully improving. trying to get at least 9 or at least 10.1 or below."

Bobcats junior Jason Moore will run two relays, 4x100 and 4x400, and the 400 meter dash. His personal best in the 400 is 50.18, which is the second fastest time in 2A entering the state meet. Moore was not able to play football, having to battle back from an ACL injury.

"My mindset has changed since my injury. Sometimes I like to say it's the best thing that has ever happened to me because it changed the way I think and the way work. I've been working in and out everyday at track practice just trying to get faster," Moore said. "As a track program we've kind of been slept on a little bit. I think we have just one of the most talented groups in 2A."

Refugio junior Chai Whitmire will compete in the mile relay and 300 hurdles. He enters the state meet with the fastest 300 meter hurdles time in 2A in 40.24 seconds. Last year he finished sixth at state running 41.26.

"I think attacking my first hurdle really sets the tone of the race, so you know if I get that first hurdle down then I feel like it's going to be a pretty good race," Whitmire said.

Theu UIL state track meet is scheduled for next week at the University of Texas in Austin. 3A and 4A will compete on Thursday, May 11 and 2A and 5A will race on Friday.

Refugio Boys State Qualifiers

Ernest Campbell: 4x100 relay, 100, and 200

Jason Moore: 4x100 relay, 400, and 4x400 relay

Isaiah Avery: 4x100 relay and 4x400 relay

Karson Herring: 4x100 relay and 4x400 relay

Chai Whitmire: 300 hurdles and 4x400 relay

Kolton Taylor: discus