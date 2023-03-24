Refugio's Campbell and Oliver sweep 100 meters at Best of the Bay, AP's Leal wins 300 hurdles

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — The Refugio Bobcats swept the 100 meter dash at the Aransas Pass Best of the Bay track and field meet on Thursday.

Refugio senior Peyton Oliver won in the girls 100. She is a two-time state qualifier. Oliver won silver in the 100 and 200 her sophomore season and finished fourth her junior year.

Refugio UIL 2A-DI football state runner-up wide receiver Ernest 'The Flash' Campbell won the boys 100 meter dash. He is a two-time state champion in the 100 meters and is looking to go three in-a-row his junior season.

"I'm like good in the 100 and I'm holding 10.3 right now," Campbell said. "I'm looking forward to breaking it at regionals."

The 300 meter hurdles was won in dominant fashion. Aransas Pass senior Lexie Leal won gold. She also won the CBCA inaugural Meet of Champions in both the 100 and 300 meter hurdles. Last year she advanced to regionals in track.

Refugio's Chai Whitmire won the boys 300 hurdles. He finished sixth at the state meet in Austin last spring.