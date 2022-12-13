Refugio community rallies together before state championship

REFUGIO, TX — The No. 4 Refugio Bobcats leave for Arlington on Wednesday morning, a day before kickoff, so tonight the Refugio community joined together to celebrate another Bobcat state championship appearance with a pep rally.

Cheerleaders, the band and more hyped up the football team as they look to bring home Refugio's sixth state title in program history. It's a special week for the seniors and their mom's as they take the field one last time.

"Kind of bittersweet. Like they did it," Nerissa Salinas, mother of Braylon Gonzales, said. "They've been talking about doing it since they were in PeeWee, and it's very special because these boys feed off the encouragement, everything from this town. It's a football town, so they know they are not only performing for themselves, but for everybody."

No. 4 Refugio and No. 2 Hawley kickoff the UIL 2A-DI State Championship in Arlington at AT&T Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 11 a.m. For ticket information click here.

Viewers can watch the games live on the Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports Southwest Extra channels with their paid-TV provider. Some games will air on the main channel, and some will be on Extra. Check channel listings here: GetMyHomeTeams.com