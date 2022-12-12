Tickets for UIL Texas State Championship games now on sale

The Texas High School Football season is set to close this week, as multiple teams in the state will travel to Arlington with high hopes of returning home as state champions.

The University Interscholastic League Texas State Championship games take place from Wednesday to Saturday, with games running inside the stadium beginning at 11 a.m. all four days.

According to a release from the UIL, Tickets for each day are $20, and each tickets allows attendance for all games on the day they were purchased.

Participating school ticket prices are $15 and can only be purchased with a school code.

No ISD passes are accepted for admission.

THSCA and TSMCA cards will be accepted for complementary admission into the gate for the cardholder only. The cardholder should show their card at Entry A for admission. Only the cardholder will get into the venue. Any guests with the cardholder will need to purchase a ticket.

Tickets are only available on the ticketing app, SeatGeek, and will not be sold at the ticketing office. All tickets are digital and should not be printed out.

All seating is general admission and tickets must be purchased for anyone older than 1-year.

PARKING:

Parking is only available for purchase on event day, not in advance. All parking is credit card only. There is no cash parking at AT&T Stadium.

• $20 (credit card only) per vehicle.

• $50 (credit card only) per bus.

Lots will open an hour and a half before the start of the first game of the day.

The Refugio Bobcats (14-1) will take on the Hawley Bearcats (15-0) on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 11 a.m. for the Class 2A-Division I state title.

