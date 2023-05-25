Ray honors nine Texans who signed National Letters of Intent in 2022-23

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ray high school honored nine seniors who signed National Letters of Intent during the 2022-23 school year. Five made their commitment official on Wednesday including Christian Martinez and Sarah Cortez.

"I picked UHV (University of Houston-Victoria) because I loved the coaches. They're really nice," Cortez, Ray senior catcher and utility player, said. "They were very honest in what I needed to fix and I made those corrections and that's why they noticed me. It's close, so I wanted to stay as close as possible to home."

Ray senior pitcher Martinez plans on studying Screen Writing and Film at Occidental College in Los Angeles.

"I chose Occidental because I enjoyed the location, and baseball in Los Angeles was awesome as well as academics," Martinez said.

Senior shortstop and Texas A&M signee Jack Bell received an invite to the third annual Major League Baseball Draft Combine. The top 300 draft prospects as well as up to 50 additional players will showcase their skills and be invited to Chase Field in Phoenix June 20-21.

"Really big achievement. It's one of those things that you don't know if you're going to get," Bell said. "After I got it, it's kind of like whoa I got it. I mean I mean I'm good. That's the fun part, but now I have to go perform and make a name for myself. It's really important for me and my family and I'm excited."