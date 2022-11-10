Ray, Flour Bluff and Calallen honors their college signees

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Ray Texans, Flour Bluff Hornets, Calallen Wildcats and Sinton Pirates are among the schools in Texas that celebrated college signing day for their athletes.

Ray honored four including Baylor softball signee Leah Cran, Texas A&M baseball signee Jack Bell, centerfielder Ryan Rodriguez to Navarro College and pitcher Keevyn Goss to Houston Christian University.

Calallen celebrated Kaylie Smith on her official commitment to Mississippi State soccer.

Flour Bluff honored three softball players, UT Arlington signee Jade Moreno, Texas A&M International signee Neveah Lanter and Samiya Johnson who will play for St. Mary's University.