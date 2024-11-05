Miller's Broderick Taylor named Game Changer in week 10 of 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Miller Buccaneers earned at least a share of the UIL 5A-DII District 14 title after defeating Gregory-Portland 62-35 in week 10. Miller senior running back Broderick Taylor scored 4 rushing touchdowns, and that's why he is is our KRIS 6 Game Changer of the Week.

"You know he's the complete back now," Justen Evans, Miller football head coach, said. "You're seeing it. You know the kid can not only catch the ball out of the backfield, run the ball and create explosive plays when the ball is in his hands. I think the most underrated thing that he's able to do that a lot of people don't understand is his pass protection."

Taylor, also known as Turbo, has been carrying the load the past three seasons.

"I think our o-line has really been more physical this year and our receivers too coming out and blocking for me," Broderick Taylor said. "That really makes everything easier on me."

Taylor has rushed for 4,141 yards and 58 touchdowns over his career. His brother Roderick is always there to celebrate when Broderick scores.

"It means a lot to me being able to have my brother on the side of me and being that I started playing football with him the same year," Broderick Taylor said.

Roderick plays receiver, but the junior also loves helping his brother Broderick when he can be a lead blocker.

"It means a lot," Roderick Taylor said. "It shows how much I love him, and we grew up playing football together. It's been an honor for him and beating the record shows a lot how much he's improved."

During Brodericks' junior year he broke Miller's single-season rushing yards record, surpassing Eric Jackson with 1,710. Running is a family tradition. Taylor plays the same position and wears the same jersey number as his father, uncle and grandfather.

"I think ever since I've seen it, it's been a thing in our family," Broderick Taylor said. "My dad, my grandpa and my uncle all wore 21, so I'm just carrying on the legacy."

"That's where the pride and the passion comes from," Evans said. "To be great it's because it's personal and it does mean something to him."

His passions translates off the field as well. He holds a 3.6 GPA.

Miller (7-2) ends the 2024 regular season on Thursday at 7 p.m. against the Ray Texans (2-7).

2022: 589 yards and 8 TD

2023: 2,333 yards, and 31 TD

2024: Through 9 games, 1,219 yards, and 19 TD

