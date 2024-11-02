Miller goes back-to-back, topping Gregory-Portland for district crown

PORTLAND, Texas — The Miller Buccaneers (7-2, 4-0) explosive offense pulled away in the second half against Gregory-Portland, for the Friday Night Fever Game of the Week win.

The 62-35 victory helps Miller claim back-to-back district titles, this one in 5A-DII District 14.

The Wildcats (4-5, 3-1) hung around all first half as the first eight possessions of the game resulted in touchdowns. It wasn't until just over six minutes before the half that the G-P Wildcats were forced to punt, when Brayden Flores couldn't coral back-to-back passes.

G-P's Cody Adame started the scoring with a quick rushing touchdown. Quarterback Reed Dooms had two touchdowns in the first quarter, both to Brandon Coates. Miller gave up 21 points in the first quarter, the most points they gave up in a district game all season long.

Miller started their scoring furry answering G-P's first drive. It was fourth down inside the five yard line when quarterback Trevor Long waited patiently for Jaihum Cook to cross over the middle for the touchdown.

Long came back on the second drive and rifled it down the sideline to Eathan Vela who sped past the defensive back, into the end zone.

At the beginning of the second quarter, Miller had no problem moving the ball again. Corey Holmes capped off that drive on a short run.

The two giants would trade shots again with Adame scoring his second for G-P and Broderick Taylor scoring his first of four rushing touchdowns on the night. The game was tied at 28.

Then the defenses showed up.

G-P was forced to punt, but they also slowed up Miller, momentarily. Both teams had drops that cost them the drive.

Miller forced a second consecutive punt and then they got back to work. Long ducked out of the pocket buying time for Roderick Taylor to get open behind the secondary. He cruised in for six giving Miller the lead for good.

Dooms and the Wildcats executed the two-minute drill fairly well, driving deep into Buc territory. With 13 seconds left, Dooms scrambled to his left and threw across his body to the right and was intercepted by Khalil Davis in the end zone.

The Miller defense held the Wildcats to just one second half touchdown. Long threw four touchdowns in total. Miller punted once the whole game and it came with 9:05 left in the fourth quarter.

The Bucs close out their season vs the Ray Texans (2-7, 2-2) at 7 p.m. on Thursday Nov. 7.

G-P will finish second in the district and finish up with the King Mustangs (2-7, 0-4) at Cabaniss Stadium, also on Thursday night.

5A-DII District 14

Miller Buccaneers 4-0

Gregory-Portland Wildcats 3-1

Carroll Tigers 2-2

Ray Texans 2-2

Moody Trojans 1-3

King Mustangs 0-4

For more Friday Night Fever updates, click here, or follow our Facebook page.