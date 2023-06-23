Miller represents CCISD at Dave Campbell's Texas Football 7 on 7 championships

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Miller Buccaneers are making their second straight Dave Campbell's Texas Football 7 on 7 state tournament appearance. Last year, was a culture shock, but now the Bucs are ready and prepared for the Division I challenge.

"We were young last year and I was part of that group, and I was behind Lonnie so I got a lot of chemistry going," Alex Zamora, Miller senior cornerback, said. "With these guys we got a lot of chemistry going already, so we're good to go."

A lot of eyes were on Miller's three-star wide receiver Lonnie Adkism last season. He graduated in May and will play for Sam Houston State University. The young Bucs are stepping up.

"I feel great. You know, we got a lot of young guys. We lost two seniors," Eathan Vela, Miller junior slot receiver, said. "We got guys stepping up."

Miller starts pool play on Friday at 1 p.m. against Desoto in College Station.