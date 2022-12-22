Miller 3-star wide receiver Lonnie Adkism inks NLI to Sam Houston State

CORPUS CHRISTI, TeXas — Miller High School's football program honored their second division one signee in six years under head coach Justen Evans.

Three-star receiver Lonnie Adkism inked his National Letter of Intent to play for Sam Houston State University. The last college commit was quarterback Andrew Body.

"I talked to some of the teammates already that's there and I just got a good relationship with them already and part of it is the coaches and school too," Adkism said.

It's been a tough journey for Adkism. Back in eighth grade, he left Wichita, Kansas to live with his grandparents.

Adksim was looking for a better opportunity. A place where he could grow and develop into a college football signee. Now he has done it for himself, his family and his mother who celebrated from Kansas.

"My family here is just a great thing to see them happy for me and stuff," Adkism said. "My mom I know she's happy. I know I just can see her face and stuff, but I do all this for my mom I always tell her and this is what I want to do for her."

Adkism ended his Miller four-year varsity career with 237 receptions, 4,706 receiving yards and 58 touchdowns.

COLLEGE: Sam Houston State University

DEGREE: Kinesiology

HEIGHT: 6'

POSITION: Wide Receiver

40-YARD DASH: 4.5 Seconds