London baseball community celebrates third State Championship appearance

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The high school baseball season ends this week, and we’ve got two battles between Corpus Christi and Texarkana. The London Pirates set sail for Round Rock on Wednesday, but before they left the community showed their support.

“Oh my gosh we are so excited. We have been on redemption tour for two years now, and it has come to a stop," said London fan Erika Rich. "We’re going to bring it home.”

London (34-6) will face Liberty-Eylau (36-4), the defending 4A State Champions, in the UIL 3A-DI title game. The Pirates won their first and only 3A Championship in 2022. This is their third time ever to play for the title, and the past two years they came up short in the Semifinals.

“It’s a small school atmosphere, but the support is like a 6A school. They love this school," said Neal Daniels, the father of Carter who is a London freshman catcher. "A lot of us have been up here through kindergarten all the way up now, so we just love watching these kids play and the support all around.”

The Pirates have six seniors on the State roster, and three were on the team when they won three years ago, Ethan Ortega, Noah Cervantes and RJ Olivares.

“I’m really excited to cheer on our baseball team all the way to State, and I really hope they win,” said a London cheerleader.

The UIL 3A-DI State Championship between London and Texarkana Liberty-Eylau is Thursday, June 5 at 7 p.m. at Dell Diamond in Round Rock. London will also be playing for Co-Head Coach Kevin Carr who is leaving after this season.

Dell Diamond Day Tickets are $15. Children 2-years-old and younger are free of charge. Parking is $10 per car. There is a clear bag policy for spectators. No signs, flags or banners of any size may be affixed to the facility. Items that can be held by one individual, reflect good sportsmanship, and do not block the view of other ticket patrons may be permitted.