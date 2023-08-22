KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporter, Maximus Martinez, goes one-on-one with Bryan Arias

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our sixth KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporter, Maximus Martinez, sat down in the dugout with Astros' Double-A infielder Bryan Arias. Martinez is one of seven kids selected this summer to interview and get to know a Hooks player at Whataburger Field.

Maximus Martinez: "Okay Bryan, first question. How long have you been playing baseball? I've been playing baseball for 20 years now. That's a long time."

Bryan Arias: "What was your favorite position to play as a kid? As a kid I really liked pitching. Pitching was really fun. Being able to get out there and having everybody counting on you that was like a really huge part."

Martinez: "What is your pre-game ritual?"

Arias: "Lately I've been reading a lot. I try to read at least 6-7 books a year, so I think reading really helps me calm down and get in the moment."

Martinez: "Do you have a favorite WWE Superstar?"

Arias: "I went to Royal Rumble in 2007 and I saw I think John Cena face Umaga. John Cena is probably my favorite."

Martinez: "John Cena is my favorite too."

Martinez: "Who is your favorite MLB player?"

Arias: "I think right now it has to be Grae Kessinger. Do you know who that is? He played here last year. Yeah I think he is probably my favorite. My favorite is Kyle Tucker with the Astros."

Martinez: "If you weren't playing baseball what would you want to do?"

Arias: "That's a good one. I have no cool. It's just been part of my life for so long, but I have a degree in finance. I really don't want to use that degree because that's pretty boring, so I just want to be working with people?"

Martinez: "If you were playing football what would your touchdown dance be and you've got to show me?"

Arias: "Wow, I don't know. I think it would probably be like the, I think a lot of people do this, the Lebron James you know. That one. I think that one would have to be, I don't know I never played football."

Martinez: "What is your favorite video game to play?"

Arias: "Favorite video game, so I think it's going to be Overwatch. Overwatch 2 is probably the most fun game I've had, but me, Jordan Brewer and Will Wagner are probably good at Warzone."

Martinez: "My favorite is Super Smash Bros."

Arias: "What's your favorite character?"

Martinez: "Ganondorf."

Arias: "I play Ness. I'm a Ness man."

Martinez: "Do you have a nickname?"

Arias: "I do have a nickname. What is it? I have two I think and one is pretty generic. They call me B-Ry a lot. In rehab they starting call me the Big Ox, so that's my new gamertag on Call of Duty is the Big Ox."

The Hooks are on the road this week against the Springfield Cardinals. Corpus Christi enters the series with an overall season record (56-58), sitting fourth in the Texas League South. Game one first pitch is set for Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. in Springfield.