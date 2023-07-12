KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporter, Cruz Deimler, goes one-on-one with Chad Stevens

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our second KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporter, 10-year-old Cruz Deimler, sat down in the dugout with Astros' Double-A shortstop Chad Stevens. Deimler is one of seven kids selected this summer to interview and get to know a Hooks player at Whataburger Field.

Deimler loves baseball. He plays for National Little League and also does travel ball with Citrus. Cruz plays third, catcher and can go in the outfield.

The Deimler family is season ticket holders and Cruz' dad is President of the Corpus Christi Athletic Club. Cruz refuses to let the family miss any games.

Cruz Deimler: What is your favorite baseball team?

Chad Stevens: My favorite baseball team now is the Astros of course. I'm from kind of near Seattle, so the Mariners when I was younger. My grandpa really liked the Red Sox because he was from the Northeast, so for the record Astros now but I liked those two teams when I was younger.

Deimler: What is your favorite cartoon?

Stevens: I think growing up I probably liked SpongeBob the most. I'm just going to go with Spongebob, what about you?

Deimler: Me too that's my favorite.

Deimler: What is your favorite college team?

Stevens: My favorite college team is where I went, the University of Portland

Deimler: Where did you grow up?

Stevens: I grew up in Gig Harbor, Washington which is like an hour from Seattle.

Deimler: What is your favorite movie?

Stevens: My favorite moves all-time, that's a good question, I think maybe Good Will Hunting comes to mind. I don't know if you have seen that one yet, but one day.

Deimler: Who is your favorite MLB player?

Stevens: My favorite when I was a kid was Troy Tulowitzki. Now I like, there's a bunch of guys. I like all the shortstops. Like the tall shortstops.

Deimler: What is your favorite food?

Stevens: My favorite food is probably I think pasta. My mom didn't make it a bunch growing up which is why I probably like it now.

Deimler: What do you like to do for fun?

Stevens: I like hanging out with my friends, play a little bit of video games in down time and being outside. Where I grew up is kind of near the water, so I like being out in the water. All that good stuff.

Deimler: Would you rather catch a fly ball or a grounder?

Stevens: I like ground balls. I think they're more fun

Deimler: Would you like to hear a joke? What animal is the best at hitting a baseball?

Stevens: I don't know, you tell me.

Deimler: A bat.

Stevens: You come up with that one? You take credit for that one. That's funny.

To sign up to be a KRIS 6 Hooks Kids Reporter, click here. Bilingual reporters will be aired on KRIS 6 and Telemundo. This interview is split into two videos.

The Hooks' next series starts Friday against the Arkansas Travelers at 7:05 p.m. It's a 3-game road trip.