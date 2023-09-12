KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporter, Annabelle Cronkhite, goes one-on-one with Luis Aviles Jr.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our seventh KRIS 6 Hooks Kid Reporter, Annabelle Cronkhite, sat down in the dugout with Astros' Double-A shortstop Luis Aviles Jr.

Cronkhite is one of seven kids selected this summer to interview and get to know a Hooks player at Whataburger Field.

Annabelle Cronkhite: "Important question, peanuts or Cracker Jacks?"

Luis Aviles Jr.: "I'd say Cracker Jacks."

Cronkhite: "How do you feel about being the newest minted member of the Hooks while also the oldest?"

Aviles: "I feel to be honest really special. Since I'm the oldest and coming into a team that is so young I can learn a lot from them and they can learn a lot from me since I've been around for so long."

Cronkhite: "What are your thoughts on the Hooks performance this year?"

Aviles: "I mean since I've been here I feel like it's been great. We've had a couple of down games and stuff, but since I've been here I feel like it's been great. We've had a couple of down games and stuff, but it's just part of the season. We go through ups and downs, but overall we've done a really good job. We're still in the fight to make it into the playoffs right now."

Cronkhite: "So is it true can you teach an old dog new tricks? What have the Hooks taught you to continue to grow in your career?"

Aviles: "I would say to have a lot of fun all year long. You know as soon as I got here I saw a lot of young guys who were always happy. You know always excited. They were all close to each other. When you're the oldest sometimes you feel like you have to hold yourself accountable and like you have to be serious a lot of the team because they look up to you. I feel like it hasn't been like that. I feel like I can be myself here. Have fun and smile. Always like I said have a good time out there. Keep a smile on my face."

Cronkhite: "What"s the best thought you ever received up to bat, family friendly of course?"

Aviles: "Just keep my eyes on the ball. See the ball pretty much. That's the No. 1 thing when I feel like I'm struggling or not doing well. I tell myself and I've heard this from a lot of hitting coaches see the ball and hit the ball. Because when you see the ball, when you're trying to see the ball, you're actually paying attention to the object that you want to hit."

Cronkhite: "What are your first thoughts about your new home, like being on a new baseball team?"

Aviles: "It feels like home. Coming here every series that we get to play at home feels like a good time. I feel like I have hit a home run every single homestand that we've had, so that's when you know you feel comfortable. It feels like home. It feels like you can just be yourself."

Cronkhite: "If you could have any superpower what would it be and why?"

Aviles: "I'd say fly."

Cronkhite: "Like to get to your games faster?"

Aviles: "Probably that would be a good idea. I didn't think about that. Just get to games a little bit faster. Get to places and move around."

Cronkhite: "Where do you see yourself in five years?"

Aviles: "Well I see myself playing in the MLB hopefully with the Astros and enjoying my family."

The Hooks are on the road this week against the Tulsa Drillers for their final series of the regular season. Corpus Christi enters the series with an overall season record (66-66), sitting third in the Texas League South.