Julian Delgado upgrades boxing gear at Corpus Christi YMCA with Heil Law Firm

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend YMCA got a big upgrade to its boxing gear. Corpus Christi native 'King Julian' Delgado teamed up with the Heil Law Firm to bring in new gear.

"We needed to identify some areas in the community that needed help," Robert Heil, attorney and CEO of Heil Law Firm. "The idea is to keep kids off the street with positive activities and give them the resources they need to be successful through sports."

Delgado, who is (2-0) as a professional boxer, also took time to address the kids and answer questions.

"I don't have a lot of money, but i can give my time and my energy to them," Delgado said. "Show them 'Hey, I see you, I hear you and I'm grateful to have your support.'"

The Heil Law Firm will also be hosting its third annual 'Kicks for Class' on Aug. 8, a gala that raises money to get kids the equipment they need to play sports.