Delgado's pro debut, Rincon highlight Coastal Bend boxers in Top Rank April 13

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sugar Ray Leonard, Floyd Mayweather and Muhammad Ali are all boxers that participated in Top Rank. Now two Coastal Bend natives are putting their name on the card, looking to become hometown heroes on Saturday, April 13 at the American Bank Center.

“It means so much to me because this isn’t just a regular card," Julian Delgado, Middleweight division pro boxer and King High alum, said. "This card is stacked with so many big names and it’s happening in my hometown.”

Delgado, known as King Julian, dedicated everything so he could fight in the ring.

“I sacrificed two years of my life. Quit my career," Delgado said. "Everyday, day in and day out, did this. Nothing else. Just boxing.”

The King high school alum ended his amateur career with a record of (33-4), National Golden Gloves champion and an appearance in the U.S. Olympic Trials.

“This is what I’ve been dreaming about," Delgado said. "I’ve got video from month and months, a year ago, where I manifest where I’m going on a run downtown.”

Delgado, an orthodox boxer, will face southpaw Juan Tamez from Laredo in the Middleweight division.

“It’s happening. My first fight," Delgado said. "My first professional fight on the largest platform in the boxing industry, Top Rank.”

The 22-year-old joins Coastal Bend native and 25-year-old John Rincon, who earned another opportunity to fight at the American Bank Center after winning last fall. Rincon brings an (8-0) record with 2 knockouts.

“I fought back here on September 15 at the American Bank Center on Top Rank ESPN, and it’s another opportunity," Rincon, Welterweight division boxer, said. "This time expect a better performance. I’m here to make a statement.”

Headlining the main event for the WBO and WBC USA Heavyweight titles is the Number 7-ranked Heavyweight in the world Jared Anderson against the former Cruiserweight champion Ryad Merhy.

“An action-packed fight April 13 live on ESPN+ Top Rank. Corpus Christi y’all come out and support,” Rincon said.

To purchase tickets for the event to support King Julian click here.