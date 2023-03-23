Islanders guard Trey Tennyson enters the transfer portal

Watch Now
Texas A&amp;M-Corpus Christi
Posted at 11:36 PM, Mar 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 00:38:25-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M-Corpus Christi guard Trevian 'Trey' Tennyson announced on Twitter that he was entering the transfer portal on Wednesday.

He helped lead the Islanders to back-to-back NCAA DI tournament appearances and a few Southland Conference championships, including TAMU-CC's first NCAA tournament win in program history.

During Tennyson's senior season, he scored 551 points, 80 rebounds and 43 assists. This comes less than a week after second-year head coach Steve Lutz left TAMU-CC to become Western Kentucky University's next head coach.

