Lutz leaves Texas A&M-Corpus Christi for WKU after two seasons

After two seasons at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, men's basketball head coach Steve Lutz is moving on to lead the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. The Islanders announced the news on Saturday that their national hiring search is open.

Lutz, a San Antonio native, led Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances (2022, 2023), including the program's first ever NCAA Tournament win in a First Four victory over Southeast Missouri State 75-71 on March 14 in Dayton, OH.

"I would like to thank the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi community and family for the commitment, support and resources these past two years. From day one, Dr. Kelly Miller and Jon Palumbo shared my belief that the school has what is necessary to be a successful program and compete for championships on an annual basis. I am extremely proud that collectively, along with my student-athletes and staff, we made that a reality. We were able to accomplish all that we did, only because of the continued commitment and support the University's leadership has for the program," Lutz said. "My family and I will forever be grateful for the opportunity to work for such a great University. We will forever be Islanders."

Lutz leaves Corpus Christi with an impressive 47-23 record and three Southland Conference championships (including the 2022-23 regular season title and two conference tournament titles). This season he was named both the SLC Coach of the Year and named the NABC District 22 Coach of the Year.

Adrian Rodriguez, the newly named vice president of intercollegiate athletics, is already on the hunt for the next TAMU-CC men's basketball head coach.