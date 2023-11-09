Islanders basketball programs sweep 2023 season opener

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After a successful 2022-23 season that ended with regular season Southland Conference championships, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi men and women's basketball started the school's 25th season with a win at home.

Islanders men defeated Southwestern Adventist 111-46 for the largest margin of victory in school history, and the women cruised past St. Thomas 79-41 at the Dugan Wellness Center on Tuesday.

The Lady Islanders got off to a strong 16-2 start after going on a 14-0 run. The game ended with Nabaweeyah McGill leading the floor with 13 points and 9 rebounds. Annukka Willstedt added 10 points, making 3-of-4 from three-point range. Alecia Westbrook returned as a grad student using her COVID year for her final season at TAMU-CC. She finished the night with 7 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists.

In the men's game, under first-year head coach Jim Shaw, four Islanders scored in double digits (Jordan Roberts - 16, Owen Dease - 13, Shilo Jackson - 11 and Garry Clark - 10). Clark also led TAMU-CC in rebounds with 9, followed by Dease and Dayne Prim with 8. Southwestern Adventist's Orlando Gooden led the floor with 17 points.

Up next the men's team takes a road trip to No. 7 University of Houston on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. The women are back on the court Thursday with a road trip to Texas A&M University-College Station. Their game starts at 7 p.m.