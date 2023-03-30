Islanders name Jim Shaw head men's basketball coach

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Islander's Men's Basketball has named assistant coach Jim Shaw at the team's new head coach Wednesday evening by vice president of intercollegiate athletics Adrian Rodriguez.

Shaw has been the interim head coach since previous head coach Steve Lutz left to head up the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

"It's an honor to be named the head coach of the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi men's basketball program. The Island campus is the premier institution in the state of Texas and I cannot wait to build upon our previous athletic success to highlight all that A&M-Corpus Christi has to offer," Shaw said.

Shaw joined the Islanders in the 2020-2021 season but previously had positions at Division I schools Texas Tech, Nebraska, UTEP, Texas State and Tarleton State.

"Coach Shaw is committed to maintaining the championship culture that has brought The Island University and the entire Coastal Bend community great pride. We are excited to continue building upon our foundation of success to expand not seasons, but decades," said President Dr. Kelly M. Miller.

