Ingleside's Jakobsohn and Smith named Game Changer for week 6

INGLESIDE, Texas — Three Coastal Bend football teams are undefeated in UIL, the Miller Bucs, Tuloso-Midway Warriors, and Ingleside Mustangs, the home of our Co-Game Changers of the Week.

"I have a reliable person to give me the ball all of the time," Jaydon 'J.C.' Smith, Ingleside senior wide receiver and defensive back, said. "Deep ball, short ball, he's always going to be accurate, so I don't really don't have anything to worry about."

Ingleside senior receiver Jaydon 'J.C.' Smith and senior quarterback Aidan Jakobsohn lit the scoreboard Friday night. The dynamic duo connected on five touchdown passes in their 69-28 win against Carrizo Springs.

"It's good knowing their individual strengths because teams will be scared of J.C.'s deep threat, but then we still have the other guys to catch the balls underneath and help me out down there," Aidan Jakobsohn, Ingleside senior quarterback, said.

Jakobsohn ended the night completing 18-21 passes for 426 yards and eight touchdowns. While Smith added 209 receiving yards on 6 catches plus an interception on defense. Smith's 1,034 receiving yards in six games this season is the third most in the nation according to MaxPreps.

"Well I guess it just shows how hard I work even with all of the injuries I've faced and stuff," Smith said. "I mean it's finally showing that I'm one of the best receivers in Texas."

Ingleside is undefeated with six wins, a goal the Mustangs achieved two years ago. Jakobsohn is enjoying the last ride his senior year.

"My teammates. It's really fun like the bus rides over there," Jakobsohn. "Even outside of the game in the locker room just being around my teammates is really fun."

Up next Ingleside (6-0) hosts the West Oso Bears (1-5) to kickoff UIL District 15 4A-DII on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Mustang Stadium.

Smith is also up for Dave Campbell's Mr. Texas Football Player of the Week. Fans can vote here.