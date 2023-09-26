Ingleside's dynamic duo, Aidan Jakobsohn and J.C. Smith, finds success senior season

INGLESIDE, Texas — Last fall in 2022, the Ingleside Mustangs finished second in UIL District 15 4A-DII behind the Sinton Pirates. Ingleside is now following a new head coach Travis Chrisman who returns to his roots. His job has been a little easier after inheriting a senior quarterback and receiver who have been building their chemistry for over a decade.

"For me and J.C. we're seniors now, so it's really going to be our last year," Jakobsohn said. "We're going to remember this year forever."

"We've been going to the field and getting some extra routes in after practice. Always running routes and just throwing the ball to each other."

Ingleside wide receiver Jaydon Smith and quarterback Aidan Jakobsohn have been preparing for their senior season their entire life.

"Two of some of the hardest workers we have on the team," Travis Chrisman, Ingleside first-year football head coach, said. "Again, it's going to breed success within the program because every one else is going to follow by suit."

The dynamic duo has played so many games together, so when they're faced with a tough situation they know how to help each other.

"He is athletic as heck. He can grab any ball and he can outrun anybody," Jakobsohn said. "He has sharp cuts, and he is really going to be open every time."

"He can really scramble and throw the ball on the run," Smith said. "He's a great playmaker. He can put the ball where it needs to be under pressure."

Smith and Jakobsohn's friendship started way back in first grade.

"It's actually how we became friends. I hit him when we were real little. I kind of speared him right in his stomach, and he ended up quitting football but we became friends," Smith said. "Nothing has changed. We're still both goofy and silly. We've been hanging out since we were real young obviously and we've only grown closer over the time."

Last season the duo's connection hauled in 1,056 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns. The Mustangs finished second in UIL District 15-4A DII, and now they're goal is to win it all.

"It's good to see how far we've got and that we finally have gotten the attention we wanted for all the hardwork we put in."

Already after five games played in the 2023 season, Ingleside's record is (5-0). Against Raymondville in week five, Smith broke Ingleside's career touchdown reception record at 42. Ingleside Co-offensive coordinator David McHugh previously held the record at 41.