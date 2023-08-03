Ingleside's dynamic duo leads charge under first-year head coach

The UIL 4A-DII Ingleside Mustangs have a lot to like about the start to their 2023 season. While they have a brand new head coach, they also have a dynamic duo on offense to lead the charge.

"We like to air it out," Travis Chrisman, Ingleside first-year football head coach, said. "We're going to be fast and furious, so we're going to be going as fast as humanly possible."

Ingleside native Travis Chrisman returned home to lead the Mustangs, and he inherited an athletic roster with six returning starters on offense and five on defense.

"Having guys like that make my job, especially as the offensive play-caller, very easy," Chrisman said. "When you're able to step into a situation like this where you have seasoned wide receivers, running backs and a third-year starter at quarterback that makes life pretty easy."

Mustangs senior dual-threat quarterback Aidan Jakobsohn is feeling confident about the fresh game plan after falling in the first round last season with 10 wins and three losses.

"Well I definitely like his offensive philosophy. He really likes to rally everybody together and as a team," Aidan Jakobsohn, Ingleside senior quarterback, said. "He has a saying, 'MPND, Mustang Pride Never Dies.'"

One of Jakobsohn's playmakers is fellow senior Jaydon 'J.C.' Smith. They made it a priority to work together this summer.

"We've been going to the field and getting some extra routes in after practice," Smith, Ingleside senior wide receiver and safety, said. "Always running routes and just throwing the ball to each other. Get a feel of how the season is going to be next year."

Ingleside is rebuilding in the trenches, but linemen on both sides of the ball are showing potential to fill the gaps.

"Size wise we're not going to be the biggest, but we are going to be athletic and so I am excited about that," Chrisman said. "We are going to have a lot of pulling with our guards and even possibly our centers, so we do have athletic guys that are strong and explosive."

Ingleside kicks off their season on the road against Mathis on Friday, Aug. 25 at 7:30 p.m.