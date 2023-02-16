Meet Travis Chrisman, Ingleside's new athletic director and head football coach

INGLESIDE, Texas — The Ingleside Independent School District hired and officially approved Travis Chrisman to take the reigns as the new athletic director and head football coach on Thursday, Feb. 2.

He brings 11 years of coaching experience, including 2 years as the head coach at New Diana.

"Well for me it was an extremely exciting opportunity to come back home," Travis Chrisman, Ingleside athletic director and football head coach, said. "You know, I lived here for 13 years as a kid. I played football here, I played basketball, I played all sports, so it was exciting for me to come back to a community that I knew so much about and I can't wait to serve."

Chrisman's first practice with the Mustangs was Monday, Feb. 13 when he got a chance to observe and study the talent at Ingleside.

"Extremely exciting to see how hard they are working, and we have a lot of good youth coming up as well," Chrisman said. "All the way through junior high coming all the way up through our senior class, so the future is bright for Ingleside."

Although Chrisman did not graduate from Ingleside, his 13 years wearing blue and white instilled the Mustang pride. Chrisman moved away after his sophomore season in 2006, and then graduated from Comfort high school.

"Yeah #MPND, Mustang Pride Never Dies, so we're going to make this place continue to bleed blue and white and it's going to be oozing with school pride," Chrisman said.

During Chrisman's 2 years as the New Diana head coach (2018-2019) he compiled a 9-12 overall record, finishing fourth in the district the second season.

"I'm an offensive guy by trade, so I'm going to continue calling the offense," Chrisman said. "Install what I've been doing the past seven years throughout my career, so I know that our kids are going to accept that and be able to execute that at a high level."

Chrisman's offensive scheme preference fits very well with soon-to-be senior quarterback Aidan Jakobsohn and wide receiver Jaydon Smith.

"Absolutely yeah, we're going to be primarily spread, but we'll be varying in all aspects of the game," Chrisman said. "We're going to find what our kids do really well and we're going to do it at a very intense rate."

Chrisman gained a lot of experience the past two seasons as the offensive coordinator at UIL 5A-DI Boerne Champion.

"It's going to be exciting," Chrisman said. "We're going to put a product on the field that our fans and community is going to be proud of, and we're going to do it and we're going to be a very physical football team and we're going to go fast, so be prepared. It's a great day to be a Mustang."

In the 2022 season, Ingleside finished (8-3, 3-1) under head coach Hunter Hamrick falling in the first round of UIL 4A-DII playoffs to Port Isabel 28-13. Hamrick left Ingleside ISD to return to Rockdale.

COACHING HISTORY



Wimberley (assistant) - 2 years

Marble Falls (assistant) - 2 years

New Diana (offensive coordinator) - 2 years

New Diana (football head coach) - 2 years

Boerne Champion (offensive coordinator) - 3 years

