IceRays' record on the line as Corpus Christi hosts Brahmas for first place

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi IceRays have a lot on the line this week. They’re battling for first place, Stepan Kuznetsov could reach a historic milestone and the fans get to enjoy Retro Night. If you want one of these jerseys the bidding is live and ends on Sunday, but first, the IceRays need your support.

“It’s exciting to show the fans that we’re capable and we just want to prove to Corpus Christi that we’re a winning team and we deserve to be here,” IceRays captain and left wing Pierson Sobush said.

The IceRays’ season began with one of the hottest starts in franchise history.

“We had a tough three seasons before that, but now we’re all ready and dialed in," IceRays right wing Stepan Kuznetsov said. "I think coach got the right team for that, so we’re all working hard here.”

Now over halfway through the schedule the IceRays, led by third-year head coach Sylvain Cloutier, are second in the NAHL South Division with a tough series against the Lone Star Brahmas.

“You know we could end up meeting each other in the conference finals, so we want to send a message and make sure we take advantage of these next five games,” Cloutier said.

NAHL SOUTH DIVISION STANDINGS

Lone Star Brahmas (28-6), 59 points

Corpus Christi IceRays (25-9), 53 points

Shreveport Mudbugs (23-15), 47 points

El Paso Rhinos (18-16), 39 points

New Mexico Ice Wolves (16-17), 37 points

Odessa Jackalopes (16-16), 36 points

Colorado Grit (14-16), 35 points

Oklahoma Warriors (14-21), 33 points

Amarillo Wranglers (13-19), 30 points

When Kuznetsov takes the ice this Sunday it will be his 176th game played for Corpus Christi. The most in franchise history ahead of defenseman Trevor Heuser.

“The best place you can probably play in the junior hockey," Kuznetsov said. "It’s a big accomplishment to stay on the same team for four years.”

Kuznetsov also leads the program in career goals at 55.

“He’s got the most talent on the team by far," Cloutier said. "He can skate, he’s got a lot of skill and he’s on another level. When Kuznetsov is on he’s probably one of the best players in the North American Hockey League.”

However, it's his personality on and off the ice that's inspired his teammates.

“Brings the guys together," Sobush said. "He’s always in a good mood. Always making people laugh. Awesome guy to have around the rink.”

The IceRays and Brahmas start their 2-game series on Friday at the American Bank Center. The puck drops at 7:35 p.m. for Tuloso-Midway Night.

Game 2 is Sunday at 3:05 p.m. The IceRays will wear Retro Night jerseys for both games, but the auction ends on Sunday at 6:35 p.m. The online bidding is open now, click here.

The IceRays and Brahmas will continue to battle the following week for their 3-game road series against Lone Star near Fort Worth. That meeting begins Jan. 31 at 7:30 p.m. at the NYTEX Sports Centre.