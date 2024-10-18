IceRays' hottest start in franchise history since joining the NAHL in 2010

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — If you’re a Corpus Christi IceRays fan make sure to find yourself a good seat at the American Bank Center because this hockey team is off to one of the hottest starts in franchise history since joining the NAHL in 2010-2011.

“This group is committed. We come on early, they want to work on things, they want to watch video and they want to learn," Sylvain Cloutier, IceRays head coach, said. "An important part, too, is that they’re sticking together. They’re a really tight group, and it’s been great so far.”

Friendly competition has made the difference as the IceRays start the season with 8 wins, 1 loss, and 1 shootout loss.

“Well, I think the coach brought the right kids with the right mindset," Stepan Kuznetsov, IceRays forward, said. "Everyone is on the same page. We just want to compete and work hard every day in practice as well.”

Corpus Christi Goalie Nikita Volskey so far has saved 95 percent of shots on goal, and defenseman Max Ranstrom is in the top 10 for most points by a defender with 7 assists and 2 goals. Leading the way is Kuznetsov with 7 goals and 7 assists. It’s his fourth season with the IceRays.

“I’ll do anything for a win, so just try to put the puck in the net," Kuznetsov said. "Move it around and make some good plays.”

“He’s got division 1 schools calling, so there is a lot of attention on Kuzy right now," Cloutier said. "He’s a big part of our success right now, so he’s got to keep that going.”

The IceRays are hosting the Colorado Grit this Friday. Puck drop is set for 7:35 p.m. Fans can catch the game live on our sister station, KDF. If you can’t make it out Friday make sure to come to the American Bank Center on Saturday for game 2 also at 7:35 p.m.

