Hooks steal lead in the ninth, defeating RockHounds 4-3 in game one

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Hooks battled back from behind in the ninth inning of game one to defeat the Midland RockHound 4-3 on a walk-off single from Will Wagner.

The Hooks' ninth inning campaign began when Quincy Hamilton hit a solo home run on a 1-0 count to close the gap 3-2. Then Kenedy Corona singled on a line drive to right field bringing home Astros' top prospect Drew Gilbert. After two intentional walks to load the bases, Will Wagner hit a walk-off single to left field.

Joey Loperfido put the Hooks on the board in the first inning hitting a soft fly RBI single. Corpus Christi was down 2-1 after the first frame.

MILB Double-A Texas League pitcher of the Week, Julio Robaina (3-3), earned the win. He pitched the final four innings only allowing 3 hits, 1 run, 3 walks while dealing 6 strikeouts. Last week Robaina threw 10 strikeouts as the starter in game one of their series against the Drillers with Jose Altuve in Hooks' lineup.

Game two is set for Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. at Whataburger Field.

Fans can receive a free ticket by bringing gently used baseball and softball gear to the Whataburger Field front office in the Hooks' partnership with KRIS 6. This gear will be given to youth players in the Coastal Bend. For more information email larissa.liska@kristv.com.