Altuve all smiles in Hooks' shutout win over Drillers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Hooks (15-20) take a 2-0 Texas League series lead against the Tulsa Drillers (22-13) after shutting out the Dodgers' Double-A affiliate on Wednesday 1-0 at Whataburger Field.

Astros' second baseman Jose Altuve landed on first base twice on a fielding error in the sixth inning and a base hit in the eighth frame.

"You know it brings a lot of memories. I was here just 12 years ago and still remember this place and you know the team back then," Altuve said. "Loved the fans they were really nice tonight. A good welcome. Enjoying the time here, but I can't wait to go out there and play with my boys (Astros)."

The Hooks scored their lone run in the sixth inning when Joey Loperfido hit a double to the left field corner bringing home Houston's top prospect Drew Gilbert from first to home.

Hooks' starting pitcher Julio Robaina lasted 6.1 innings, finishing with an impressive stat line of 1 hit and 10 strikeouts.

Game 3 is set for Thursday at 6:35 p.m. at Whataburger Field.