Gregory-Portland grad Walker Janek signs contract with Astros
Lucretia Janek
Gregory-Portland grad Walker Janek signs contract with Astros
HOUSTON, Texas — Gregory-Portland grad Walker Janek signed his official contract with the Houston Astros on Friday. The nation's top collegiate catcher was selected No. 28 overall in the MLB Draft.

Janek is one of nine ballplayers who signed with the Astros in the 2024 rookie class. He agreed on full draft slot value at $3,132,500 according to MLB's Jim Callis. The deadline for teams to sign their draft picks is August 1.

Walker Janek signs with Astros, receives first jersey

He recently finished his junior year at Sam Houston State University where he hit 17 home runs, brought in 58 RBI, and stole 13 bases, but it's his defense that also stands out. Janek threw out 16 of 31 attempted base stealers.

Walker Janek at Minute Maid Park

His stats earned him the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year award. Janek is the first Sam Houston State player to be a finalist for the award and the second from Conference USA to receive the honor.

