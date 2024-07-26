Gregory-Portland grad Walker Janek signs contract with Astros

HOUSTON, Texas — Gregory-Portland grad Walker Janek signed his official contract with the Houston Astros on Friday. The nation's top collegiate catcher was selected No. 28 overall in the MLB Draft.

Janek is one of nine ballplayers who signed with the Astros in the 2024 rookie class. He agreed on full draft slot value at $3,132,500 according to MLB's Jim Callis. The deadline for teams to sign their draft picks is August 1.

Lucretia Janek

He recently finished his junior year at Sam Houston State University where he hit 17 home runs, brought in 58 RBI, and stole 13 bases, but it's his defense that also stands out. Janek threw out 16 of 31 attempted base stealers.

Lucretia Janek

His stats earned him the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year award. Janek is the first Sam Houston State player to be a finalist for the award and the second from Conference USA to receive the honor.

1st-rder Walker Janek signs w/@Astros for $3,132,500 (full slot 28 value). @BearkatsBSB C, best catcher in @MLBDraft, Buster Posey Award winner, plus raw power & arm strength, agile defender. @MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/BOqnkGXYq2 — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) July 26, 2024

